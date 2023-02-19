Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar in Madhya Pradesh

By ANI | Published: February 19, 2023 02:13 PM2023-02-19T14:13:27+5:302023-02-19T19:45:01+5:30

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. According to the National Centre for ...

Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar in Madhya Pradesh | Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar in Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar in Madhya Pradesh

Google NewsNext

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National centre for seismologyNational centre for seismologyNational earthquake monitoring and research centreNational centre of seismology