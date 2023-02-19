Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar in Madhya Pradesh
By ANI | Published: February 19, 2023 02:13 PM2023-02-19T14:13:27+5:302023-02-19T19:45:01+5:30
An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor