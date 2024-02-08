Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Uttar Pradesh

A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The seismic event was recorded at 1.24pm, with the earthquake's epicentre located at coordinates 24.22 latitude and 82.92 longitude, and at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The NCS in a post on X said: “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-02-2024, 13:24:41 IST, Lat: 24.22 & Long: 82.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.”There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage to infrastructure.