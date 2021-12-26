Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Imphal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-12-2021, 02:43:16 IST, Lat: 25.07 & Long: 93.48, Depth: 24 Km ,Location: 54km WNW of Imphal, Manipur," tweeted NSC.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

