Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Imphal
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 03:43 AM2021-12-26T03:43:35+5:302021-12-26T03:50:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit West-Northwest of Manipur's Imphal on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-12-2021, 02:43:16 IST, Lat: 25.07 & Long: 93.48, Depth: 24 Km ,Location: 54km WNW of Imphal, Manipur," tweeted NSC.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
