Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Ladakh
By ANI | Published: March 16, 2022 12:14 PM2022-03-16T12:14:58+5:302022-03-16T12:25:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
