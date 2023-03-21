Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Delhi, parts of north India

A strong earthquake was reported in Delhi-NCR, along with various parts of northern India. The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, apart from the national capital.

Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

The earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude, and its epicentre was close to Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors erupted at a depth of 156 km, it noted.