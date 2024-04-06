Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir today at 2:53 PM according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This was the second of two earthquakes to hit the district today, with the first one registering a magnitude of 3.2 at 11:01 PM on Friday night.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir at 02.53 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/WN9NvRVcjJ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or injuries caused by either earthquake. The NCS has reported that both tremors were relatively shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

The National Center for Seismology is the Indian government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity. They continuously monitor earthquakes and provide information to the public. You can visit their website https://seismo.gov.in/ for more details.