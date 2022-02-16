Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits J-K's Gulmarg
By ANI | Published: February 16, 2022 11:35 AM2022-02-16T11:35:07+5:302022-02-16T11:45:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:08 am on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 and Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.
Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor