Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strucks Ladakh

An earthquake struck the Ladakh Union Territory on Thursday.

The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale is 4.0.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 30-12-2021, 17:54:50 IST, Lat: 35.55 & Long: 75.05, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Ladakh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App," said a tweet from the National Center for Seismology.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor