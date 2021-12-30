Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strucks Ladakh
December 30, 2021
An earthquake struck the Ladakh Union Territory on Thursday.
The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale is 4.0.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 30-12-2021, 17:54:50 IST, Lat: 35.55 & Long: 75.05, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Ladakh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App," said a tweet from the National Center for Seismology.
More details are awaited.
