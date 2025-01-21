Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Assam and Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 rattled parts of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday, January 21. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor stuck at approximately 12:34 PM (IST) on Tuesday, with its epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres in the region.

The epicentre of the earthquake was South West Khasi Hills, and jolts were also experienced in parts of Assam and West Bengal, leading residents to rush out of their homes.

According to NCS post on X, the earthquake’s epicentre was located at latitude 25.34°N and longitude 91.17°E, with a depth of 10 kilometres below the surface. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage to property have been reported so far.