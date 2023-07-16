Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills

By ANI | Published: July 16, 2023 09:34 PM

West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], July 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 19:53:34 IST, Lat: 25.62 and Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. 

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

