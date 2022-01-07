Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

