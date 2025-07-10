Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Delhi-NCR, Epicentre in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Early morning tremors rattled Delhi and surrounding areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) after a moderate earthquake struck Jhajjar district in Haryana. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake registered a magnitude of approximately 4.4 on the Richter scale, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The seismic activity was strong enough to be widely felt across urban areas. The epicentre being so close to Delhi contributed to the noticeable shaking. The tremor hit around 9:04 a.m., surprising residents and office workers across the region and sparking an immediate reaction.

In several parts of Delhi, people rushed out of their homes as fans and other household objects began to shake. Office workers in areas like Noida and Gurugram also experienced strong tremors, prompting some to temporarily evacuate buildings. Computers and other equipment shook during the quake, leading to brief panic among professionals. Similar reports came from Gurugram, Rohtak, Dadri, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. The tremors were felt even in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Shamli, which are located nearly 200 kilometers away from the epicentre, highlighting the widespread impact of the quake.

The earthquake quickly became a trending topic on social media, with people sharing personal experiences and reactions to the tremor. Many users commented on the unexpected duration of the shaking, noting that it felt longer than usual. In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) promptly issued an advisory asking people to remain calm. The advisory emphasized avoiding elevators, using stairs while evacuating, and suggested that drivers stop at an open location if on the road during such events. These precautions are key during seismic emergencies.

Earthquakes in Delhi are not uncommon due to the city's geographical vulnerability. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) explains that seismic activity in North India, particularly around the Himalayan region, is caused by the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This tectonic interaction builds up stress over time, and when the plates release the accumulated energy, earthquakes occur. These events are part of a long-standing geological process that contributes to frequent seismic disturbances in this region.

Delhi lies within Seismic Zone IV, indicating a high probability of earthquakes compared to other zones in India. This classification is based on the city’s proximity to several active fault lines, such as the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, Sohna Fault, Delhi-Moradabad Fault, and the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault. Historical records show that the national capital has experienced at least five earthquakes exceeding a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale since 1720. This reinforces the need for preparedness, awareness, and resilience in the face of future seismic threats.