Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Andaman Sea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The earthquake was 77 Km in dept, as per the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," Tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area.

The tremors lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor