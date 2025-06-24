Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Tuesday afternoon, June 24. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake jolted the island at approximately 3.47 pm IST. The origin of the quake was at a depth of 61 kilometres. The quake epicentre was located at a latitude of 8.97° North and 94.24° East longitude.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 24/06/2025 15:47:00 IST, Lat: 8.97 N, Long: 94.24 E, Depth: 61 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," said NCS in a post on X. No tsunami warning sounded.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. More details awaited.