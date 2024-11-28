Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2024 06:43 PM2024-11-28T18:43:43+5:302024-11-28T18:44:46+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, November 28, but there ...
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, November 28, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km. So far there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property anywhere in the Kashmir Valley.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor was recorded at around 4:19 pm (IST) on Thursday and was centred around the Afghanistan region at a depth of 165 km.
