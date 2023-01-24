Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the neighbouring region on Tuesday afternoon.As per National Seismological Centre, the tremors were felt as an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Nepal.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu. There is no confirmation of any damages as of now.

Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal. It was also felt in some parts of neighbouring India.