Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Hits Bay of Bengal, No Reports of Damage

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, July 29. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 00.11.50 IST. The epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 6.82°N and a longitude of 93.37°E, at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Pakistan.

The quake's impact on coastal regions or islands is still being assessed, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 29/07/2025 00:11:50 IST, Lat: 6.82 N, Long: 93.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," said NCS in a post on X.

⚠️Did anyone besides me notice that the M 6.5 earthquake that just occurred at the Nicobar Islands happened at EXACTLY the forecast time of Moon-Mars 0° (18:42 UTC) !? There is a less than 1 in 1,000 chance of this happening by pure accident. Yet, @USGS is totally blind to this… pic.twitter.com/DDy97B9nwV — Richard Cordaro (@rrichcord) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Tuesday. There are no reports of a tsunami threat. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 12:12 am IST (18:42 GMT Monday) at a shallow depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was located about 259 km west-northwest of Sabang in Indonesia’s Aceh province.