Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

New Delhi, Aug 5 A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday night, leading to tremors being felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

According to a tweet by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude occurred on Saturday at 9.31.48 IST, at a point at latitude 36.38 degrees and longitude 70.77 degrees, at a depth of 181 km in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor