Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India
By ANI | Published: June 13, 2023 01:47 PM2023-06-13T13:47:34+5:302023-06-13T13:50:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 13 : Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India ...
New Delhi [India], June 13 : Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon.
The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app