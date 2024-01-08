EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives

New Delhi, Jan 8 Amid the online boycott Maldives campaign, EaseMyTrip, headquartered in the national capital, has opted to halt all flight bookings to the Maldives.

This decision comes in response to derogatory remarks made by now-suspended ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stemming from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip was founded by Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pitti, and Prashant Pitti.

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," the founder and CEO, Nishant Pitti wrote on X.

Maldivian government on Sunday suspended its three ministers for remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Lakshadweep visit, local media reported.

The ministers -- Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan -- have been suspended for their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi on X, Atoll Times reported.

Though Prime Minister Modi promoted Lakshadweep as a tourist destination and did not even mention Maldives, irked minister of the Island country said: "India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism."

