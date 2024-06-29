East Coast Railway to operate 315 spl trains for Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, June 29 The Ministry of Railways has planned to run 315 special trains to and from Puri in Odisha for the smooth travel and convenience of the pilgrims during the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath starting from July 7.

The special trains for pilgrims will run from July 6 to 19.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has planned to run special trains from different parts of Odisha and from the neighbouring states.

"This year, special trains have been planned from Badampahad, Rourkela, Baleswar, Sonepur and Daspalla apart from Special trains from Junagarh Road, Sambalpur, Kendujhargarh, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Angul, Gunupur, Bangiriposi on Gundicha Yatra," an ECoR source said on Friday.

This apart, the special trains have also been planned for other related rituals such as Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Vesha going to be observed during the festival.

This year, ECoR has also planned to run special trains for the Adharapana ritual of the holy triad during Rath Yatra.

The ECoR also assured to run more special trains, keeping in view the rush and demands from devotees.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised the importance of improving passenger amenities and facilities during the Rath Yatra period.

He has advised the ECoR authorities to make provision for better convenience and benefits for the pilgrims and devotees.

The ECoR has taken several steps for proper crowd management, train information system/enquiry counters, video wall display, additional ticket booking counters and mobile ticket counters, pilgrim waiting area or shed to accommodate 15 thousand pilgrims, security arrangements, catering and hospitality, medical facilities and ambulance.

The Railways will ensure a hassle-free supply of power and water for the passengers during the Rath Yatra apart from ensuring cleanliness, security, drinking water, and sufficient toilets for the convenience of passengers, especially pilgrims.

