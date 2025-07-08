Eastern Air Command chief meets Arunachal Governor, discuss security issues

Itanagar, July 8 Shillong-based Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Surat Singh held a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik at Raj Bhavan and held discussions on key strategic and developmental issues, officials said on Tuesday.

A Raj Bhavan official said the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, called on the Governor on Monday. “They held wide-ranging discussions on matters concerning national security, regional defence preparedness, and effective disaster management, especially in the context of Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrain and its vulnerability during the monsoon season,” the official said.

Recognising the inspirational presence of the Indian Armed Forces across the frontier state, the Governor also urged the Air Marshal to actively engage with local youth, especially those residing near Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs), to motivate and encourage them to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

The Governor emphasised that such outreach could instil a sense of pride, discipline, and patriotism among the younger generation.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief assured the Governor that the Indian Air Force stands fully committed to extending all possible support for the safety, progress, and welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has a long international border with Bhutan to the west (160km), China (Tibet) to the north and northeast (1,080 km) and Myanmar to the east (440km).

Meanwhile, in a focused effort to strengthen connections with rural communities and inspire local youth about the Armed Forces, the Indian Army has launched a special outreach initiative in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

A defence spokesman said the ‘Caravan Talkies’ outreach campaign started in Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. Covering places in Yachuli, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Siang, Lower Siang, Pasighat, and Shi Yomi districts, besides the capital city, Itanagar, the outreach campaign will end on August 2 at Geching in West Siang district.

The spokesman said that this innovative campaign utilises mobile digital cinema vans to screen motivational films, Army documentaries and recruitment information across villages in the region.

A registration assistance counter for joining the Indian Army as an Agniveer would also be established during the event.

According to the spokesman, the campaign aims to inform young citizens about career opportunities in the Army, highlight the role of the Armed Forces in nation-building and instil a sense of pride and patriotism among the people.

