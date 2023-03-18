Eastern Army Commander calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor, discusses security issues

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 : Lt. General R.P. Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday, discussing security and welfare-related issues, stated an official release.

The Arunachal Governor complimented the GOC-in-C for the high operational readiness and morale of the troops deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He also complimented the Army personnel on the eastern front for maintaining friendly relations with the civil administration and fostering goodwill amongst people residing in border areas.

Further, according to the official release, the Arunachal Governor discussed joint efforts of the Army and the state to enable the development and consolidation of the border villages, enhancing their livelihood and ensuring the security of the borders.

The Governor suggested that the GOC-in-C hold pre-recruitment rallies and motivational camps for the state's youth, as part of the Agniveer Recruitment scheme, with a special focus on the three districts of Tirap, Longding and Changlang.

He said such initiatives will give impetus to the efforts of the Central and the state governments in bringing an end to militancy in the region.

The Governor also suggested the procurement of perishable items for the Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh from local farmers, which he said will enhance the local economy and also augment goodwill among the people.

Further, the Governor, on behalf of the people of the Northeast state, extended his condolences through the GOC-in-C to the bereaved families of the deceased pilot Lt. Col VVB Reddy and co-pilot Major Jayanth A of Army Aviation, who died in a chopper crash on Thursday.

Their commitment to their duties and supreme sacrifice will be always remembered by the people, the Governor said of the officers who perished in the Arunachal chopper crash.

Earlier, the GOC-in-C, who is the overall head of the Army formation in the Eastern Region, briefed the Governor about the preparedness of the armed forces on the frontlines.

