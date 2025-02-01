Eastern Command hails Havildar conferred with Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

Kolkata, Feb 1 The Indian Army's Eastern Command has claimed that a Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) from its Gajraj Corps was awarded the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak on Republic Day this year for his exceptional act of bravery and selfless service.

The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak is normally conferred upon civilians by the Government of India for acts of bravery. However, armed forces personnel may also be awarded this medal for acts of courage beyond their normal duties.

"On January 28, 2023, a six-year-old child fell through a gap in the ice on Sangestar Lake between Tawang and Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh. Havildar Leki Passang of the Assam Regiment was not on duty at that time, yet, he did not hesitate to risk his own life to save the child. Disregarding his own safety, Hav Passang crawled 30 metres over fragile sleet ice and pulled the child out," a senior official of the Army said in Kolkata.

The Gajraj or IV Corps, based in Tezpur, Assam, also commended Hav Passang for this act and his name was recommended for the prestigious award. President Droupadi Murmu approved his name along with five others for the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for 2024 (the names are announced on Republic Day the next year). Among the six, three - including Hav Passang - are from the Armed Forces.

The Award comprises a medal, a certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and a lump sum amount.

"His unwavering commitment to duty and humanity is an inspiration to all. This prestigious award is a fitting recognition of his selfless bravery and exemplary service. The Indian Army salutes his courage," the official added.

