Eastern Railway develops ‘Prabodh’ chatbox for easier access to railway rules

Kolkata, Aug 22 The 161-year-old Kanchrapara Workshop of Eastern Railway (ER) in West Bengal -- one of the oldest such establishments in the country -- has come up with an Artificial Intelligence-based chatbox named ‘Prabodh’ to help ER employees remain abreast with the latest rules and regulations.

Prabodh is being touted as a human resource management wizard that will help employees give their best while keeping them informed about their responsibilities and rights.

“Prabodh is not merely a chatbot; it is a groundbreaking innovation designed to streamline the complex world of Railway Establishment Rules. Developed by the personnel department at the Kanchrapara Workshop, Prabodh leverages the cutting-edge capabilities of the OpenAI platform to provide an intelligent, responsive, and user-centric experience,” said Kausik Mitra, Chief PRO, ER.

According to Mitra, Prabodh is extensively equipped with the entire range of railway rules, including the Indian Railway Establishment Manual (IREM), Indian Railway Establishment Code (IREC), Model Schedule of Powers (MSOP), Pension Rules, and Disciplinary and Appeal Rules (DAR).

Additionally, it covers over 60 Master Circulars, making it the most comprehensive AI tool coming in aid of the personnel department.

Employees looking for details of a specific rule or seeking clarification on a regulation can access Prabodh. It has been developed to accurately pinpoint the exact rule numbers, paragraphs, and page references.

Designed with the user in mind, Prabodh offers clear and concise answers, making even the most complex rules understandable. Its intuitive interface ensures a smooth experience for everyone, regardless of their familiarity with the regulations.

“Prabodh is constantly evolving. It is regularly fed with latest updates and additions to Railway Rules, ensuring that employees have access to all current information. The Kanchrapara Workshop is committed towards expanding Prabodh's capabilities, making it more powerful and versatile with each iteration.

"Prabodh is more than just a tool; it's a demonstration of how AI can transform the Indian Railways.

With Prabodh, the Indian Railways has stepped into the future of an efficient railway administration.

