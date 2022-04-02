Easy access to porn on mobile phones is major reason for rapes in India claims Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the main cause for rapes in India is easy access to pornographic videos on mobile phones. He also claimed that the recent survey revealed that mobile phones and known people committing crimes are the main reasons for rape specially for young girls in India.

“We always blame the police for rape incidents. But such incidents are a blot on society. We cannot only blame the police for such incidents. Gujarat is the safest in our country. When a father rapes his small daughter, is this not a huge social issue? If a father rapes his daughter, the reason is his mobile phone" he said.

Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi (born 8 January 1985) is currently Home Minister(state). In the new Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel’s cabinet, Sanghavi has been allocated nine portfolios are Home, disaster management and police housing; MoS in sports, youth and cultural activities, NRI, excise and prohibition, border security and prisons.

Before Sanghavi, Pradip Singh Jadeja, Amit Shah, Haren Pandya and Gordhan Zadafia have served as the home minister of Gujarat under the BJP regime