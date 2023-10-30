Eatery owner shot dead down in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Oct 30 An eatery owner was shot dead in his sleep by four men in Bihar's Nalanda district early on Monday, police said.

Sunil Singh, alias Gabbar Singh, was sleeping in the 'dhaba' when an SUV pulled up and four men got out. They went to Singh and fired two bullets into his head.

The now-deceased owned 'Radha family dhaba' near Mora Talab under Bhagan Bigha police outpost in the district.

"Sunil, along with his employees, was sleeping inside the dhaba at 1 a.m. when four people arrived in an SUV and identified him. One of them pumped two bullets into his head at a point blank range. On hearing the gunshots, other employees woke up and found assailants fleeing from the spot," said Vikram Singh, a relative of the deceased.

They then informed the local police station.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to SHO of Bhagan Bigha outpost, the investigation is underway to identify the accused.

An FIR has been registered against four persons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor