EC appoints Sandeep Shandilya as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad, Oct 13 The Election Commission has appointed Telangana's Additional Director General of Police Sandeep Shandilya as the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

He succeeds C.V. Anand, who was transferred by the Election Commission, along with several other IPS and IAS officers in Telangana ahead of November 30 Assembly elections.

Shandilya has also been placed in full additional charge of the Additional Director General, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.

An officer of 1993 IPS batch, Shandilya was last posted as Director, Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA).

The poll panel had Wednesday ordered transfer of four District Collectors, three Police Commissioners, 10 district Superintendents of Police and some other IAS officials. It had asked the state government to send a list of three officers for each post for making alternate appointments.

Based on the list, the EC on Friday approved new appointments. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders in this regard.

The new District Collectors are Bharati Hollikeri (Rangareddy district), Gowtham Potru (Medchal Malkajgiri), Zendage Hanumant Kondiba (Yadadri Bhongir) and Ashish Sangwan (Nirmal).

Ambar Kishore Jha, Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Warangal. Kamleshwar Shingenavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Cyberabad is posted as Nizamabad Police Commissioner.

Chnnuri Rupesh, Commandant, 4th Battalion, TSSP, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy. Sunpreet Singh, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) is posted as SP of Jagtiyal. Harshvardhan, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad is the new SP of Mahabubnagar.

The EC posted Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapally as SP of Nagarkurnool. Ritiraj, DCP, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad has been transferred and posted as SP of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao, SP (Vigilance), TSRTC, is the new SP of Mahabubabad.

Yogesh Gautham, DCP (Admn), Cyberabad, has been posted as Narayanpet SP and Khare Kiran Prabhakar, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad, will be the new SP of Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

B.K. Rahul Hegde, DCP, Traffic, is posted as SP of Suryapet.

Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, Energy has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Excise, Commercial Taxes and Endowments. The additional charge was with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and the EC had asked the government to appoint a full time Special Chief Secretary. Jyoti Budha Prakash, Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise.

Christina Z. Chongthu, Secretary & Commissioner, Tribal Welfare will be the new Commissioner, Commercial Taxes and A. Vani Prasad, Director General, EPTRI, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport.

