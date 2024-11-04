EC begins process to update voters list in Patna, over 1 lakh youth may become first-time voter

Patna, Nov 4 : The Election Commission (EC) has initiated efforts to update the voter list in Patna, for the Bihar Assembly Elections slated for 2025. The move is likely to add 1.25 lakh new voters in the city, with youths primarily making up the new voter base.

The young individuals, who will turn 18 by January 1, 2025 will become eligible to vote for the first time.

The push for new voter registration aligns with poll panel’s emphasis on maximizing youth participation and strengthening the democratic process.

Currently, Patna has a total voter count of 49,62,654, comprising 26,10,833 male voters, 23,51,653 female voters, and 168 transgender voters.

With addition of about 1.25 lakh new voters, total number of voters in Patna district is expected to surpass 50.5 lakh by next assembly elections.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in September or October, next year.

Patna district administration has also launched awareness programs to reach out to the youth, as it seeks to encourage and enroll new voters above 18.

The campaign, comprises of interaction sessions including street plays at popular public locations and interactive sessions at educational institutions.

November 24, 2024 is the last date for applications to add, delete, or modify entries in the voter list. Eligible individuals can register on the official website or through the voter helpline app of the election commission.

Through these efforts, the district aims to ensure that all eligible young citizens are included in the voter list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections in 2025.

