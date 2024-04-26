EC censures Telangana minister for allegations against KTR

Hyderabad, April 26 The Election Commission has censured Telangana's Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha for violating the Model Code of Conduct by making certain allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

The poll panel passed the order while dealing with a complaint filed by BRS leader Karne Prabhakar complaining that Surekha made baseless and abusive allegations against Rama Rao in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It strictly warned the minister to remain careful in her public utterances during the currency of the Model Code of Conduct, observing that as a star campaigner of the Congress and as a minister, she bears an additional responsibility of choosing words carefully while making any claim/allegations against any political party or the leader.

"Any unverified or unsubstantiated claim made by you without any proof has the propensity to malign the image of the political party of the candidate in opposition. In the present case, unverified allegations made by you pose a risk of maligning the image of the opposition party/leader and disturbing the level playing field amid the ongoing election process in Telangana," reads the order.

The Commission's order came after it sought a report from Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer. District Election Officer, Warangal district also sent a report about the allegations made by Surekha at a press conference on April 1. Surekha had alleged that KTR indulged in phone tapping and blackmailed many persons like heroines and brought some of the officers to a situation of losing their jobs and facing imprisonment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor