EC exposed: Pawan Khera on dual voter ID allegations by BJP’s Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Sep 2 After BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera of possessing two active voter ID cards in Delhi, Khera responded sharply, denying any wrongdoing and instead turning the tables on the Election Commission (EC).

Speaking to IANS, Pawan Khera accused the poll panel of systemic failures in revising the electoral rolls.

“This is exactly what we’ve been raising. I shifted from that region in 2016, yet my name was never deleted. The roll has been revised 4–5 times since then. If you go and check, you’ll see, it’s been 9 years since I shifted. This exposes how BLOs (Booth Level Officers) function during roll revision,” Khera said.

“Whether the question is raised by Anurag Thakur, Amit Malviya, or the Congress party, everything points to the Election Commission and the way it functions. That’s why the Congress is demanding transparency: Varanasi’s machine-readable voter list, Maharashtra’s booth-wise CCTV footage, we’re not getting any of these. That’s why we call it vote theft,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Amit Malviya posted on X, claiming that Khera held two active EPIC numbers—XHC1992338 in Jangpura and SJE0755967 in New Delhi, both within different Assembly segments of Delhi.

Malviya wrote, “Congress is the quintessential vote thief. It has mutilated our electoral process, stolen mandates, and legitimised infiltrators.”

This political row erupted just a day after Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi escalated the “vote chori (vote theft)" charge against the BJP, warning of a “hydrogen bomb” revelation to further expose alleged electoral manipulation.

Attacking LoP Gandhi on this revelation, Malviya said that the Congress leader screamed "Vote Chori" from the rooftops. "But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya said.

