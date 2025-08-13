EC fires back at Congress: No arbitrary deletions without legal proof, says commission

New Delhi, Aug 13 Amid rising political tensions over alleged voter list manipulation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a firm rebuttal, calling recent claims “false and misleading.”

The clarification comes in response to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s campaign, accusing the Commission of facilitating large-scale voter fraud, which he described as a direct attack on the democratic principle of “one person, one vote.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi has demanded that the ECI release digital voter rolls to the public, allowing citizens and political parties to audit them independently. His campaign, launched through the portal ‘votechori.in’ and supported by a missed-call outreach, alleges that fake and duplicate entries have been used to influence election outcomes in key constituencies.

The Congress party claims its analysis, based on publicly available data, reveals serious discrepancies in voter lists, particularly in Mahadevapura, Karnataka.

In its official response, the ECI asserted that electoral rolls are prepared strictly following the law. Any correction, deletion, or inclusion must follow the procedures laid down under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The Commission emphasised that no one can arbitrarily remove a voter’s name from the rolls without due process and material evidence.

The statement clarified that while Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) may initiate inquiries based on media reports, they cannot issue mass notices based solely on allegations made in print, television, or social media.

Such actions, the Commission warned, could result in harassment of thousands of eligible voters. Citing Rule 20(3)(b), the ECI explained that any person alleging wrongful inclusion must submit evidence under oath.

The Commission challenged those making public accusations to formally present their claims with signed declarations, stating that this legal safeguard protects voters from politically motivated interference.

“The Election Commission was, is, and will always stand with each eligible elector,” the statement concluded, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the sanctity of the electoral process.

As the debate over voter list transparency intensifies, the ECI’s response aims to restore public confidence in the integrity of India’s democratic machinery.

With elections on the horizon, the clash between institutional authority and political activism has become a defining moment in the country’s ongoing struggle to uphold electoral accountability.

