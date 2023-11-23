EC issues notice to Rahul for making comments like ‘swindling’ and ‘pickpocketing’ against Modi

Jaipur, Nov 23 The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to reply by November 25.

In the show cause notice issued to the Congress leader, the poll panel said that a complaint was received against him from the BJP alleging that in a public meeting at Bayatu in Rajasthan he made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister.

Considering this as a violation of the election code of conduct, the Commission has given time till November 25 to submit its reply on the matter.

Action was taken on three statements which Gandhi made. While addressing a public meeting in Baytu, Barmer on November 21, he said, “There are pickpockets, when two pickpockets want to pick someone's pocket, what do they do first? They work to divert attention. Someone comes in front of you and talks to you. Take your attention. The second one comes from behind, picks pockets. He goes away. But the pickpocket is the first to divert attention. Brothers and sisters, Narendra Modi ji's job is to divert your attention and pick your pockets.”

In the second statement he said, “Will go to a cricket match sometime. It is a different matter that the team gets defeated, Panauti. PM means Panauti Modi.”

In the third statement he said, “Will take you here sometime. Will take you there sometime. Lots of back and forth. The entire benefit will be given to four-five industrialists. Let me give you an example, in the last nine years, Narendra Modi ji waived off the loans of Rs 14,00,000 crore of India's biggest billionaires.”

On the EC's notice to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Whatever notice comes to us, we will face it.”

The EC earlier issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about a month ago over her comment on an envelope related to PM Modi's temple visit.

The Rajasthan Election Department on Wednesday banned the advertisement of '7 Guarantees' issued by the Congress. Informing the general public about the guarantee through voice call and advertisement regarding registration has been considered by the EC as a violation of the code of conduct. The Chief Electoral Officer had sent a notice to the President and General Secretary of Rajasthan Congress.

