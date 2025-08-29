EC may delete 3 lakh more names from Bihar's voter list, majority from Seemanchal region

Patna, Aug 29 The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to delete another three lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, sources said on Friday.

The revision exercise, which allows voters to file claims and objections to include or correct their names in the rolls, has only two days left before closing.

According to an official, the names being struck off belong to those who failed to submit the required identity documents to the Election Commission (EC) despite repeated notices.

As per the draft voter list issued on August 1, 2025, nearly 65 lakh names had already been deleted across the state.

Sources say the fresh deletions are also concentrated in the Seemanchal region, including districts like Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, and Katihar, apart from other parts of Bihar.

The EC is expected to publish a detailed list of such voters soon, giving them a final chance to verify and claim their rights before the revision concludes.

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls nears completion, the EC has released official figures on Friday showing limited political participation but a huge response from individual voters.

According to data, a total of 117 claims and objections were filed by political parties in Bihar between August 1 to 29.

Among them, RJD submitted nine, while the CPI-ML filed 108. No other political party has filed objections or claims before the commission.

In contrast, the commission has received 2,11,650 individual applications from citizens seeking to include their names in the draft voter lists.

Of these, 29,796 applications were disposed of in the last seven days.

Similarly, the EC received 11,36,565 Form-6 submissions and declarations during the revision exercise, with 48,797 cases disposed of in the last week.

Election officials reiterated that the aim of the ongoing exercise is to ensure that genuine voters are not left out of the electoral process and illegal voters are excluded from the rolls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor