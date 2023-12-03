EC recommends suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating MCC: Sources

Hyderabad, Dec 3 The Election Commission of India on Sunday recommended suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation, sources said.

According to sources, the ECI ordered that charge be taken from Anjani Kumar and given to the next senior-most eligible officer of the state.

The source said that the poll panel’s action comes after the DGP went to meet Congress state unit chief A Revanth Reddy during the day when the counting of votes was underway.

The Congress on Sunday defeated the ruling BRS in the state which was eyeing a third-consecutive term in the southern state.

