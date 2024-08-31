EC Reschedules Haryana Polling to October 5, Counting to October 8 to Honour Bishnoi Traditions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rescheduled the polling day for Haryana from October 1 to October 5, 2024. Consequently, the counting of votes for both Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections will now take place on October 8, 2024, instead of October 4.

The ECI made this decision to respect the traditions of the Bishnoi community, who observe the Asoj Amavasya festival in honour of their Guru Jambheshwar, maintaining a centuries-old practice.

(This is a breaking new story.)