EC reschedules West Bengal municipal elections to February 12 amid rising COVID-19 cases

By ANI | Published: January 15, 2022 05:03 PM2022-01-15T17:03:09+5:302022-01-15T17:10:02+5:30

The West Bengal State Election Commission postponed the West Bengal municipality election, which were scheduled for January 22, to February 12.

The decision came after The Calcutta High Court on January 13 asked the State Election commission (SEC) to take the decision in 48 hrs whether it could be postponed by 4 to 6 weeks in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the new notification from SEC, civic polls for Darjeeling district's Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Hooghly district's Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, North 24 Pargana district's Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Paschim (West) Bardhaman's Asansol Municipal Corporation would be conducted on February 12 from 7 am to 5 pm.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

