EC seeks report on BRS candidate's 'threat' to die by suicide

Hyderabad, Nov 29 The Election Commission has sought a report on the alleged threat by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Kaushik Reddy to voters that if he was defeated, he along with his family members will die by suicide.

The Election Commission directed the returning officer of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

Addressing an election rally on the last day of the campaign on Tuesday, BRS candidate P. Kaushik Reddy had said that if he wins, there will be a victory procession but if he loses, there will be a funeral procession on December 4.

Flanked by his wife and daughter by his side, Kaushik Reddy told the people that it was their wish if they wanted to see them taking their lives by hanging. "It's up to you what you want. If you don't vote for me, you will see our dead bodies," he said.

Kaushik Reddy, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council, appealed to people to give him a chance by electing him to the Assembly in the November 30 election.

Kaushik Reddy is contesting against BJP's sitting MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender and Congress candidate Vodithala Pranav.

Kaushik Reddy had lost 2018 elections from the same constituency as the candidate of Congress party to Rajender, who was then elected on TRS (now BRS) ticket.

In 2021, when Rajender joined BJP and quit as MLA to force the by-election, Kaushik Reddy had quit Congress to join the BRS in the hope of securing a party ticket.

However, the BRS had fielded G. Srinivas Yadav in the by-election. Rajender retained the seat with a majority of over 23,000 votes.

The BRS had later nominated Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council. However, the ruling party fielded him to take on Rajender.

The BJP MLA is also contesting against BRS president and Chief Minister KCR in Gajwel constituency.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

