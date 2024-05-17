EC serves show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay for 'derogatory' remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 17 Soon after the Trinamool Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the former judge of Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the poll panel issued a show-cause notice to Gangopadhyay, who is the BJP Lok Sabha nominee from Tamluk in East Midnapore district.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that after receiving the complaint from the ruling party, it sought a detailed report from the district electoral officer concerned on the matter.

After receiving the report, the CEO's office forwarded it to the ECI headquarters in Delhi, which issued the show-cause notice to Gangopadhyay seeking a reply from him by 5 p.m. on May 20.

The remarks by Gangopadhyay were made at a public meeting in Haldia district on Wednesday. They were made public after a purported video emerged online a day later in which Gangopadhyay could be heard wondering about the amount at which CM Banerjee was getting sold.

In its plea, the Trinamool urged the poll panel to bar Gangopadhyay from addressing public meetings, holding roadshows, or giving interviews to the media.

In its letter to the Commission, a copy of which is available with IANS, the Trinamool said, "It is shocking that BJP candidates are stooping to such low levels of indecency on a regular basis, making indecorous, unwanted, and degrading statements involving the integrity and honour of a woman just to garner votes."

The Trinamool has also urged the Commission to ensure that no other BJP leader makes such derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor