EC show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to reply by November 25.

In the show cause notice issued to the Congress leader, the poll panel said that a complaint was received against him from the BJP alleging that he on November 22 in a public meeting at Bayatu in Rajasthan made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister.

The commission said that it is alleged that comparing the Prime Minister to a 'jaib katra' (pick pocket) and using the word 'pannauti' (ill-omen) is unbecoming of a very senior leader of a national political party.

It further said that the allegations of grant of waivers of Rs 14,00,000 crore for the last nine years, is asserted by the BJP, as not borne out on facts. Furthermore they are allegedly in violation of Section 123 (4) of the RP Act, Section 171G, 504, 505 (2) and 499 of the IPC and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

"Accordingly you are requested to provide your explanation, on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violations of MCC and relevant panel provisions is not initiated by the Commission," the poll panel said.

"Your reply, if any, be reached by 6 p.m. on November 25. If no reply is received by then action deemed fit will be taken by the Commission," it added.

