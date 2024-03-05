EC team in Assam; state govt wants LS polls to be held before Bihu

Guwahati, March 5 An Election Commission (EC) team reached Assam on a two-visit on Tuesday. The team consisting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other top officials will hold Lok Sabha poll-related meetings with the concerned state government officials during the course of its visit.

The EC team will meet the Chief Secretary of the state and other government officials to discuss the preparedness of the state for holding the upcoming general elections. The team will also interact with the District Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of each district during its two-day visit.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has insisted on holding the polls in the state before the Bihu festival, which is scheduled to take place in mid-April.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier, “The state government has already urged the EC to conclude the elections in the state before the Bihu festival. During the Bihu celebrations in Assam, people get into a festive mood. The talks of BJP-Congress cannot match that atmosphere.

“The Chief Secretary will again convey our request to the EC team. If there is no such difficulty, we will appreciate finishing the elections before the Bihu festival."

However, according to an official, it is unlikely that the Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be over before mid-April.

“In 2019, elections in Assam were held in three phases -- April 11, April 18, and April 23. The chances are high that the EC might go with a similar schedule this time too,” the official said.

