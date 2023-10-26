EC team reaches Patna to review poll preparations

Patna, Oct 26 A four-member team of Election Commission arrived in Patna on Thursday evening to review the preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

The officials, including Secretary Sujit Kumar, Additional Secretary Naresh Kumar, Anubhag Kumar, and Devesh Kumar, will take the meeting of officials on Friday and review the preparation of 23 districts including Patna, Nalanda, Rohtas, Buxar, Kamur,Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.

The review meeting will take place to analyse the voter list, voter identity cards, and other aspects related to the Lok Sabha poll. The meeting will be held in a Patna hotel at 10 am on Friday where state CEO H.R. Srinivas and other officials will be present.

The EC officials are expected to direct the District Magistrates of 23 districts to submit powerpoint presentations about the preparation of Lok Sabha polls.

