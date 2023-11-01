EC team reviews poll arrangements in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 1 A team of the Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements made for Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.

The team, comprising Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Principal Secretary, Avinash Kumar, flew in from New Delhi, to ascertain the fool-proof arrangements made so far and the preparedness by the state election machinery, for conducting free and fair poll.

In a bid to fine tune it, they gave several instructions and asked to take positions after finishing the leftover works immediately.

The central team was apprised of the arrangements made so far, by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar, Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Deputy CEO Satyavani.

The other review meetings that followed with the central election team were attended by DGP Anjani Kumar and officials of various enforcement agencies.

On freebies, the EC team directed the CEO to add the cost of this in the account of the candidates concerned, after the approval of nominations. On seizures, they advised state officials to go lenient if the case is genuine and if convinced with the evidence. But at the same time, it said that they should specifically inquire the cases of seizure under 102 Cr.PC.

On the seizure of liquor, narcotics, the CEC team instructed the enforcement agencies and state departments to find out transportation routes in a novel way instead of checking on traditional methods. After knowing that the integrated control room is already set up for monitoring FST, SST, 1950, Suvidha, c-Vigil, EMMC, they expressed satisfaction.

Sharma inquired about the status of setting up surveillance cameras at key polling stations. He directed the officials to issue prescribed forms for postal ballots for senior citizens, PwD voters who wish to vote from the comfort of their homes, much in advance.

