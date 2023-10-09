EC to announce poll schedule for five states today

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.

The poll panel will announce the schedule during a press conference at 12 noon.

All the political parties have been gearing for the high octane battle in the five states.

The Congress is eyeing to return to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and win in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is also eyeing Telangana where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been in power for the last 10 years.

The BJP is also gearing to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and eyeing to return to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

