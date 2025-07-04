EC works fine in victory but turns evil during poll loss: Tarun Chugh taunts Opposition

New Delhi, July 4 BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday took potshots at the Opposition, claiming that they praise the Election Commission when they emerge victorious in polls but resort to blamegame spree in face of any electoral losses.

His remarks follow an INDIA Bloc delegation’s meeting with the ECI on July 2 to protest the recently announced “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls—a meeting many Opposition leaders described as “disappointing” and “unfriendly.”

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “After their defeat, INDIA Bloc leaders make wild allegations without any facts. When they win in Telangana, Himachal, and Karnataka, then EVMs are fine and the ECI is good. But as soon as people reject them across the country—including in Maharashtra and Haryana—they suddenly claim the elections are rigged and the EVMs faulty. This is sheer double standards and exposes their double character.”

Chugh further reacted to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's charge, where he attacked both the BJP and Congress during a party membership drive in Ahmedabad, describing their relationship as a “husband-wife” alliance.

Hitting back, Chugh said, “Kejriwal should first explain his own backroom deals. He once called Congress the most corrupt party and claimed to have ‘two sacks of evidence’ against them and Sheila Dikshit. But the mouth of that sack has never opened. Instead, he formed an unholy government with them in Delhi. How many Lok Sabha elections has AAP fought in alliance with Congress? The people have given them a fitting reply for that alliance.”

Chugh further condemned Opposition leaders for repeatedly making controversial remarks about the Kanwar Yatra.

“It is one of Sanatan Dharma’s most sacred and challenging pilgrimages, undertaken with strict fasting rituals during the holy month of Sawan,” he said.

“Yet the INDIA bloc tries to politicise it for vote-bank gains. I urge them to stop this cheap politics. The insults hurled at Kanwariyas—devotees of Lord Shiva undertaking this spiritual journey—are nothing but an attack on Sanatan traditions. Sadly, opposing Sanatan has become a fashionable trend in the Congress and INDIA bloc alliance,” he concluded.

