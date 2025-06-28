ECI being misused to push NRC through back door: Trinamool Congress on voter verification drive

New Delhi, June 28 Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O'Brien on Saturday lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the constitutional body was being misused by the BJP to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the back door.

His remarks came amid the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal.

With the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the ECI has initiated the verification drive to assess the eligibility of every voter in the state.

However, Derek O'Brien questioned both the timing and motive behind the move, claiming it to be politically motivated and targeted at manipulating the electoral process.

Addressing a Press conference in New Delhi, accompanied by fellow Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose, O'Brien said, "We say this with all due respect that the EC is a constitutional body, but the constitutional body should not turn into the branch office of the BJP. TMC has the highest regard for the Election Commission of India as a constitutional body."

Referring to a BJP internal survey, O'Brien alleged that the drive was launched to counter the party's poor electoral prospects in West Bengal.

"Why is this exercise (voter verification drive) being suddenly done right now? We have evidence that it is being done now because the latest BJP's internal survey for Bengal shows the BJP will get 46 to 49 seats in the Bengal Assembly polls. In their desperation to change or attempt to change things, you (BJP) do these desperate things," he said.

He further raised concerns over the unresolved issue of EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Cards) in West Bengal.

"On the issue of EPIC cards, it was in Kolkata that the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chairperson of Trinamool Congress (Mamata Banerjee) raised this issue. All the INDIA bloc parties, through the last session of Parliament, were on the same page. The EC had said that by April 30, 2025, this issue would be resolved. Our question to EC is, what have you resolved?" O'Brien asked.

Drawing a controversial parallel, O'Brien likened the voter verification drive to practices in Nazi Germany and said, "The EC is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door. In 1935 under the Nazis, you were supposed to be given an Ancestor Pass. Some proof of paper to show that you are an Indian citizen -- is this the new version of that Nazi Ancestor Pass?"

"All the INDIA bloc parties will take this up in and outside Parliament," he added.

O'Brien elaborated on the procedural details of the ECI's revised voter verification criteria, claiming that it involves excessive documentation requirements.

"The ECI is conducting an exercise called Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll starting in Bihar, and then they said they'll follow it up in Bengal. Under this, new and existing voters have to submit proof of birth and birthplace for those born before July 1987. Proof of birth and birthplace for self and one parent for those born between July 1987 and December 2004. Proof of birth and birthplace for self and both parents for those born after December 2004. If these documents are not submitted within a month, your name will be deleted from the voter list," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor