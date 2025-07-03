ECI continues interactions with political parties, meets YSRCP leaders

New Delhi, July 3 In continuation of the interactions being held by the Election Commission with the Presidents of various national and state political parties, the poll panel on Thursday had an interaction with a delegation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

This crucial interaction was held between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi with a delegation from the YSRCP led by Y.V. Subba Reddy and received their suggestions at the poll body's headquarters in New Delhi.

"These interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission", the poll body said in its Press statement.

"This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders", it added.

Notably, a delegation of 11 INDIA Bloc parties, including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)-Liberation, NCP-SP, and the Samajwadi Party met the poll panel officials on Wednesday and submitted their opposition to the decision by the poll body to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming high-stakes Assembly elections.

Taking this to X, the poll body said, "Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326,RP Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 2024, 2025. Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed by Commission."

INDIA bloc leaders alleged a lack of transparency in the process and demanded a meeting involving all political parties to discuss the revision exercise. The Election Commission has held meetings with several recognised national parties over the past weeks.

These include the BJP, BSP, CPI(M), AAP, and NPP. It also met Trinamool leaders separately on Tuesday.

However, during Wednesday's meeting, the ECI reportedly insisted it would only interact with party presidents or authorised top-level representatives, not all delegation members— a move that further irked the Opposition leaders.

Earlier this year, in March, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by EROs engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.

