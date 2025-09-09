ECI engages NTK, continues dialogue with political parties to strengthen electoral process

New Delhi, Sep 9 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held an interaction with a delegation of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by its authorised representative K. Senthilkumar, as part of its ongoing consultations with political parties to further strengthen the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, received the delegation at Nirvachan Sadan in the national capital.

The meeting enabled the party to put forward its suggestions and concerns before the Commission. The ECI said that such interactions reflect its broader vision of fostering constructive dialogue with all stakeholders in line with the existing legal framework.

The Commission has been holding similar consultations with presidents and senior representatives of national and state parties over the past several months. According to data shared by the poll panel, more than 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted during the last six months across the country.

These included 40 meetings chaired by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Electoral Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), covering over 28,000 representatives of various political outfits. In recent months, a series of prominent national and state leaders have interacted with the ECI.

These include Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby, NPP president Conrad Sangma, and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. From the states, leaders such as Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, DMK representative N.R. Elango, Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and CPI general secretary D. Raja have also engaged in consultations.

The Commission stressed that these structured dialogues have become an important mechanism for political parties to directly convey their feedback, thereby enhancing transparency, inclusiveness, and efficiency in the electoral process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor