ECI expresses displeasure on Maha govt’s non-compliance with its directives

Mumbai, Sep 27 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed serious displeasure over non-compliance by the Maharashtra government with regard to the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

The ECI in its letter had sought an explanation from the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished even after the lapse of the stipulated time limit despite the reminders in the matter.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar led the ECI team and the state government officials comprising the Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and DGP Rashmi Shukla and other senior bureaucrats.

Sources said that the ECI was not happy over the state government’s non-compliance with its directives relating to the transfer of officials who have completed their three-year tenure and continue in the same posts.

ECI during the Lok Sabha elections had sent reminders asking the state government to transfer some of the officers accordingly the state government had shifted the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, additional commissioner Ashwini Bhind and a couple of others.

However, the ECI was reportedly not happy for not complying with its directives regarding the transfer of other officers. ECI had sent three reminders but there was reportedly no response from the state government.

Further, sources said that at today’s meeting the ECI also expressed displeasure over the inconvenience caused to the voters at the polling stations especially in Mumbai during the Lok Sabha elections.

ECI instructed the state government to ensure minimum amenities such as benches, fans, drinking water and sheds to protect from the sub at the polling stations.

However, the ECI pointed out that despite its advisories such facilities were missing at many polling stations during the Lok Sabha elections. ECI hinted at strict action on complaints with regard to inconvenience to the voters on the polling day.

Sources said that the ECI also ordered proper management of queues at the polling stations and asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that the vacancies of assistant returning officers, which have been pending for a long time, are filled up soon. The CEC emphasised the need for conducting the election in a free and fair manner.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam in his presentation told the ECI team that as of September 22, there are 9.59 crore voters comprising 4.95 crore male and 4.64 crore female voters in the state. The number of total polling stations will be 52,789 comprising 39,048 in rural areas and 13,741 in urban areas.

