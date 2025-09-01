ECI has lost credibility, says Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna

Patna, Sep 1 As the Voter Adhikar Yatra entered its final leg in Patna on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Maidan here, Yadav alleged that the poll body was functioning as an "extension" of the BJP.

“The credibility of the Election Commission is finished now. Through the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, people have realised how the Election Commission has worked as a wing of the BJP to favour the NDA in the state. BJP is exposed before the entire country,” Yadav said.

He further accused the BJP and the poll panel of "collusion in vote theft".

“The way the BJP and Election Commission were allegedly involved in stealing votes, the people of Bihar will force the BJP out of the state. From Bihar, a message will spread across the country -- that those trying to finish democracy and the Constitution will get a befitting reply,” Yadav asserted.

Tejashwi Yadav also highlighted the support the opposition march has received across districts.

“The Voter Adhikar Yatra started from Sasaram on August 17, and we have received overwhelming support from people across the state. A large number of people spontaneously joined and walked with us,” he said.

The concluding march began from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan and is currently moving towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar Park near Patna High Court via SP Verma Road, Dak Bungalow Chowk, and Income Tax Golchakkar.

Top opposition leaders have joined the march in a display of unity under the INDIA bloc.

Alongside Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani and Dipankar Bhattacharya, leaders from other states, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena(UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, are also present.

The rally marks the culmination of a two-week-long campaign that the opposition is projecting as a movement to save democracy ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

